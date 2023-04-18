Search

China offers mediation between Palestine, Israel for peace

05:54 PM | 18 Apr, 2023
Source: CGTN

BEIJING – China has offered to facilitate efforts for peace talks between Palestine and Israel in order to prevent the intensifying conflict from escalating.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang extended the offer during separate calls to Palestinian and Israeli counterparts. The development comes after Beijing hosted successful peace talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, restoring their bilateral relations after a hiatus of several years.

In his telephonic conversation with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen, Qin Gang said that China is concerned about the current tension between Israel and Palestine, “and the pressing priority now is to bring the situation under control and prevent the conflict from escalating or even getting out of control”.

“All parties should stay calm and exercise restraint, and refrain from any radical or provocative words and actions. The fundamental way out is to resume peace talks, and implement the two-state solution. It is never too late to do the right thing. China encourages Israel and Palestine to show political courage, and take a step forward to resume peace talks, and China is ready to facilitate efforts in this direction,” read the statement issued by the office the Chinese foreign ministry.

The Chinese minister informed his counterpart that President Xi Jinping had proposed the Global Security Initiative, and “China believes that the key to resolving the Israel-Palestine question is upholding the vision of common security”.

He said China has no selfish interests on this issue, and only hopes that Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully and safeguard regional peace and stability.

In reply, Eli Cohen thanked China for its willingness to support the settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Israel is committed to promoting deescalation of the situation, but it seems difficult to solve the problem any time soon. Israel attaches importance to China's influence, closely follows the Iranian nuclear issue, and expects China to play a positive role.

Qin Gang stressed that Saudi Arabia and Iran recently restored diplomatic relations through talks, setting a fine example of resolving differences through dialogue. Qin expressed his hope that all parties will seize the favorable opportunity to promote dialogue and reconciliation, implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and safeguard peace and tranquility in the Middle East.

Both sides said that they attach importance to relations between the two countries. Qin Gang noted that China is ready to strengthen exchanges with Israel at all levels, enhance political mutual trust, and advance mutually beneficial cooperation. Eli Cohen said that he looks forward to the full resumption of cooperation between the two countries in culture, tourism and other fields in the post-pandemic era, and Israel is ready to cooperate closely with China to constantly promote new progress of bilateral relations.

