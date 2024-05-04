Negotiations are currently underway in Cairo for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding the Gaza conflict, marking a significant development after more than six months of a brutal military campaign on Palestinians.

According to reports from Israeli media, there are indications of a potential ceasefire agreement being reached in Cairo. However, it is expected that multiple negotiation stages will precede the finalization of the agreement.

Given the escalation of tensions and the severity of the situation in Gaza, the international community is intensifying diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

A Hamas delegation has arrived in Egypt for crucial negotiations on a ceasefire, expressing determination to reach an agreement.

Israel has reportedly given Hamas a one-week ultimatum to agree to a ceasefire and a prisoner-captive exchange deal. Failure to comply may lead to Israel launching a ground invasion of Rafah.

The United Nations Secretary-General has urged both Israel and Hamas to reach a truce deal to halt the ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, a Qatari delegation is en route to Cairo as part of diplomatic efforts to prevent Israel from proceeding with its offensive in Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians seek refuge.

The head of the UN World Food Programme has warned of a "full-blown famine" in northern Gaza due to Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid flow.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in significant casualties, with at least 34,654 Palestinians killed and 77,908 wounded. In Israel, the death toll from Hamas attacks stands at 1,139, with numerous individuals still held captive.