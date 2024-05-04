FWO successfully completes clearance operation on Karakoram Highway

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has accomplished a remarkable feat by completing the most challenging clearance operation on the Karakoram Highway, evacuating stranded passengers and tourists.

Following recent heavy rainfall, landslides occurred at 19 locations along the Jaglot Skardu Road, leading to complete blockages at six points on the Karakoram Highway. Consequently, traffic on the Karakoram Highway, Jaglot Skardu Road, and Tungash Road was severely disrupted, with over 200 vehicles and more than 1500 individuals stranded.

Responding swiftly, FWO rescue teams, equipped with heavy machinery, were deployed to the affected areas to initiate clearance and rescue operations. Working tirelessly day and night, FWO successfully cleared fifty-six sites on the Karakoram Highway, restoring traffic flow.

Moreover, two FWO units worked incessantly to reopen the Jaglot-Skardu road for traffic, earning praise from tourists and travelers for their dedicated and selfless service alongside the Pakistan Army.