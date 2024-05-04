FWO successfully completes clearance operation on Karakoram Highway

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has accomplished a remarkable feat by completing the most challenging clearance operation on the Karakoram Highway, evacuating stranded passengers and tourists.
Following recent heavy rainfall, landslides occurred at 19 locations along the Jaglot Skardu Road, leading to complete blockages at six points on the Karakoram Highway. Consequently, traffic on the Karakoram Highway, Jaglot Skardu Road, and Tungash Road was severely disrupted, with over 200 vehicles and more than 1500 individuals stranded.
Responding swiftly, FWO rescue teams, equipped with heavy machinery, were deployed to the affected areas to initiate clearance and rescue operations. Working tirelessly day and night, FWO successfully cleared fifty-six sites on the Karakoram Highway, restoring traffic flow.
Moreover, two FWO units worked incessantly to reopen the Jaglot-Skardu road for traffic, earning praise from tourists and travelers for their dedicated and selfless service alongside the Pakistan Army.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
