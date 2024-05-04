Search

When will PSL 10 begin? Proposed window announced

03:47 PM | 4 May, 2024
The window for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been proposed, taking into account players' convenience, workload management, and logistical considerations.

According to sources, the proposed window for the next year's PSL spans from April 8th to May 20th. It is reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has presented these recommendations to the franchise owners.

However, the proposed dates for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule, sparking concern among franchise owners.

Franchise owners fear that overlapping schedules with the IPL might pose challenges in attracting renowned international cricketers to participate in the PSL.

In addition to addressing this issue, the recent meeting discussed various other crucial matters. Prepared recommendations were submitted to the Governing Council, which is scheduled to convene under the chairmanship of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the coming days.

Sources suggest that all franchises will have the opportunity to sign a marque player within the next one to two months. Additionally, the PCB will provide financial assistance for contracting marque players.

The meeting, held this week in Lahore, saw the participation of prominent figures from the PCB, team owners, and officials, with some joining remotely via Zoom. The discussions focused on ensuring the smooth operation of the upcoming PSL edition, including workload management and logistical considerations.

