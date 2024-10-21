Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Son of India’s BJP leader ties the know with Pakistani girl

LAHORE – The son of a leader of India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) married a Pakistani girl in an online nikkah ceremony.

Mohammad Abbas Haider, the son of BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid tied the knot with Andleep Zahra in the ceremony after groom could not get a visa due to ongoing political tension between the neighbouring countries.

Furthermore, the health conditional of bride’s mother also deteriorated as she was admitted to ICU of a hospital, prompting both sides to hold an online nikkah ceremony.

The nikkah took place on Friday night when the groom and his relatives gathered in a mosque while bride’s family also attended the event online.

The groom expressed hope that his wife would receive her Indian visa without facing any complications.

Several BJP leaders, including BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu, attended the wedding, The congratulated the couple’s families on the wedding.

Latest

