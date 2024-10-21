Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Navy foils major smuggling bid, seizes narcotics worth $145 million 

Pakistan Navy Foils Major Smuggling Bid Seizes Narcotics Worth 145 Million

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy has confiscated cache of narcotics, including Indian-made narcotic pills, in a successful anti-narcotics operation

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said 2,000 kilograms of hashish, 370kg of ice, and 50kg of heroin were seized during the operation

The value of the seized drugs has been estimated at $145 million. The seized drugs have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The Pakistan Navy remains active at all times to prevent all kinds of illegal activities in the region’s maritime boundaries, said ISPR

Last week, Pakistan Navy conducted a joint operation along with Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150) in North Arabian Sea and busted an attempt to smuggle drugs.

Pakistan Navy ship PNS Zulfiquar and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency’s ship Kolachi took part in the operation, which was also joined by US Navy’s ship USS Abraham Lincoln.

During the operation, resultantly, 1.3 tons of Hashish worth approximately $26 million was seized.

Pakistan Navy recently assumed the command of the Combined Task Force 150 that aims at tackling illegal activities in international water.

Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

