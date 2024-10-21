Eighth-class student raped in Lahore

LAHORE – An eighth-class student in Lahore was allegedly raped by a man who deceived her into marriage. The police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim’s sister.

According to the complaint, the accused, Sarfraz Ahmed, sexually exploited the victim for over a year, making obscene videos of her, and threatening to upload them on social media if she refused to marry him.

The accused allegedly promised to marry the victim but later reneged on his promise and started threatening her.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter after registering the case at Iqbal Town police station.