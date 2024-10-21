Emerging Asia Cup: Rohail, Qasim lead Shaheens to comfortable win over Oman

Pakistan Shaheens defeated Oman by 74 runs in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament.

In the match played in Oman, Pakistan Shaheens won the toss and opted to bat, scoring 185 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Qasim Akram led the charge for Pakistan with 48 runs, while Roheel Nazir contributed 41 runs.

In response, the Oman team managed to score 111 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, with Zaman Khan taking two wickets.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Shaheens faced a defeat in their first match against India A. They will play their next match on Wednesday against the United Arab Emirates.