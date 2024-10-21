Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project by Nestlé Pakistan sees installation of first waste segregation machine in Gilgit

Clean Gilgit Baltistan Project By Nestle Pakistan Sees Installation Of First Waste Segregation Machine In Gilgit

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmad Mirza inaugurates the machine to facilitate Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company for smart waste management.

Staying true to its vision for a waste-free future, Nestlé Pakistan recently installed the first waste segregation machine in Gilgit, under its Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project.

Inaugurated by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmad Mirza, the machine is situated in one of Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company’s collection sites and will facilitate the sorting and segregation of different types of plastics and paper waste ushering in smart waste management in the region.

Acknowledging Nestlé’s contribution, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmad Mirza said, “We are delighted that Nestlé is making great efforts to reduce packaging waste in the region, and the progress of Clean Gilgit Baltistan Project is a testament in this regard.”

Earlier, as part of the CGBP program, Nestlé installed three compressing and baling machines, one each in Gilgit, Hunza and Skardu. The company also installed 122 benches and waste bins made of recycled plastic at popular tourist spots in the region and donated 15,000 reusable bags for distribution among the communities. In the last five year, these efforts culminated into waste management facilitation of over 6000 tons of plastic packaging in the region, making a positive environmental impact.

Highlighting Nestlé’s global vision, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “We are accelerating our actions to reduce the environmental impact of various kinds of packaging waste. Our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill nor in oceans, lakes and rivers.”

“Tackling packaging waste requires a collective action of leveraging public-private partnerships to find improved solutions to reduce, reuse and recycle,” he added.

Senior Minister of Local Government & Rural Development Abdul Hameed, Minister for Planning & Development Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Commissioners of Gilgit & Hunza, and other senior government officials representing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC) were also present on the occasion.

Under the CGBP program, Nestlé Pakistan has committed to donating a Waste Segregation Machine for Skardu, installing an additional 100 benches in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, and launching Waste Management training for the hospitality sector in partnership with GBWMC and EPA, among other activities in 2025.

Gilgit-Baltistan is major tourist destination in Pakistan, serving as a hub for trekking and mountaineering expeditions in the Karakoram mountain range.

This initiative marks Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste by improving its management and recycling, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals 12 and 17 – Responsible Consumption & Production and Partnership for Goals.

Picture of Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali
The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 21 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.65 279.35
EUR EUR 300.95 303.70
GBP GBP 360.40 363.90
AED AED 75.25 75.90
SAR SAR 73.55 74.10
AUD AUD 185.25 187.50
BHD BHD 730.70 738.70
CAD CAD 201.65 204.05
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 40.29 40.69
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.87 906.37
MYR MYR 64.13 64.73
NZD NZD 170.21 178.21
NOK NOK 25.65 25.95
OMR OMR 715.20 723.70
QAR QAR 76.24 76.94
SGD SGD 210.75 212.75
SEK SEK 26.46 26.76
CHF CHF 318.90 321.70
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 2.56 2.61

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search