Asif Ali bags ICC Player of the Month award for T20 World Cup blitz
DUBAI – Pakistan’s Asif Ali has been voted the ICC Players of the Month for October following his match-winning performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Ali beat Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Namibia's David Wiese to the bag the men's award. Ali scored unbeaten 52 runs across three matches for Pakistan in October at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scoring at a strike rate of 273.68.
He first grabbed headlines at the tournament by blasting 27 not out from 12 balls to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand, but it was what he did in the next game that made him a household name.
With Pakistan needing 24 runs off the final two overs against Afghanistan, Ali hammered four sixes in the 19th.
“Helping your team to win, especially from the jaws of defeat is what makes Asif Ali special. And he did that not just once but twice," ICC Voting Academy member Irfan Pathan said. "Although he scored considerably less than other two nominated players, the contribution he made and the pressure situations from where he snatched the victories made all the difference.”
