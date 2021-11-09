Asif Ali bags ICC Player of the Month award for T20 World Cup blitz

06:15 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Asif Ali bags ICC Player of the Month award for T20 World Cup blitz
Share

DUBAI – Pakistan’s Asif Ali has been voted the ICC Players of the Month for October following his match-winning performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Ali beat Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Namibia's David Wiese to the bag the men's award. Ali scored unbeaten 52 runs across three matches for Pakistan in October at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scoring at a strike rate of 273.68.

He first grabbed headlines at the tournament by blasting 27 not out from 12 balls to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand, but it was what he did in the next game that made him a household name.

With Pakistan needing 24 runs off the final two overs against Afghanistan, Ali hammered four sixes in the 19th.

“Helping your team to win, especially from the jaws of defeat is what makes Asif Ali special. And he did that not just once but twice," ICC Voting Academy member Irfan Pathan said. "Although he scored considerably less than other two nominated players, the contribution he made and the pressure situations from where he snatched the victories made all the difference.”

'Remember the name': Netizens, celebs cheer for ... 09:45 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

Pakistan’s T20 match against Afghanistan was undoubtedly thrilling and cricketer Asif Ali powered his way into ...

More From This Category
LGG hosts 3rd PGA Junior Girls Golf Match
03:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
ECB chief Tom Harrison arrives in Pakistan to ...
12:04 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's top T20 ...
07:05 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
India bow out of T20 World Cup with 9-wicket win ...
09:00 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry’s ...
02:59 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Guard Group Polo Cup: Team Country win trophy
02:38 PM | 8 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Khel Khel Mein' - Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas's upcoming film all set for theatrical ...
04:15 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr