Trailer of Aishwarya Rai's upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan' released

Noor Fatima
10:05 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Trailer of Aishwarya Rai's upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan' released
Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's South Indian venture is all the buzz in the news.

The trailer of the upcoming film titled Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is making rounds on social media since its launch. The South Indian masterpiece is slated to be released on September 30 this year.

Aishwarya will be seen in dual role --one of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, and the other of Mandakini Devi. The Devdas actress also attended the trailer launch event of Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai. 

Having garnered 3 million+ views on YouTube, Ponniyin Selvan will surely revive Aishwarya's career.    

The trailer of the Tamil film gained positive reviews form critics and netizens alike and many spoke highly of it on social media platforms.

Apart from Aishwarya, Trisha Krishnana and Vikram, the cast also includes Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhti Dhulipala, Aishwara Lekeshmi, Jayaram, Bikram Prabhu and others.

Ponniyin Selvan is directed by Mani Ratnam who also produced and wrote the screenplay of the film based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamoorthy.

Jayamohan has penned the dialogues, and Kumaravel is also one of the screenwriters. Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini and Allirajah Subaskaran are the producers.

