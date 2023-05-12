Lt-Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani transferred to GHQ after attack on Lahore Corps Commander House

RAWALPINDI – A high ranking officer of Pakistan Army has been transferred to the headquarters, days after vandalism at his official residence in Lahore by PTI supporters following the arrest of Imran Khan.
In a statement on Friday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said it came to light after a departmental and critical review of the situation that the incident could be prevented by adopting better and effective approach.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir took notice of the incident at the corps commander’s house and transferred Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani to GHQ.
"This decision not only reflected complete Command and Control by COAS on the army but also highlighted his fair and merit-based thinking," the military’s media wing said.
"It is hoped that the move will improve the military’s internal merit and response system," it added.
Meanwhile, reports said Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain has been appointed as Lahore Corps Commander.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
