Lt-Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani transferred to GHQ after attack on Lahore Corps Commander House

04:20 PM | 12 May, 2023
RAWALPINDI – A high ranking officer of Pakistan Army has been transferred to the headquarters, days after vandalism at his official residence in Lahore by PTI supporters following the arrest of Imran Khan.

In a statement on Friday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said it came to light after a departmental and critical review of the situation that the incident could be prevented by adopting better and effective approach.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir took notice of the incident at the corps commander’s house and transferred Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani to GHQ.

"This decision not only reflected complete Command and Control by COAS on the army but also highlighted his fair and merit-based thinking," the military’s media wing said.

"It is hoped that the move will improve the military’s internal merit and response system," it added.

Meanwhile, reports said Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain has been appointed as Lahore Corps Commander. 

