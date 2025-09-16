Court directs removal of PTA Chief Major Gen (r) Hafeez ur Rehman amid controversy

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court ordered immediate removal of Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman from his post as Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), saying his appointment unlawful and “manipulated to favor a preselected candidate.”

The ruling came after digital rights activist Usama Khilji challenged Rehman’s appointment, exposing that he first joined PTA through a newly created position that did not exist under the original rules.

In 99-page judgment, Justice Babar Sattar slammed irregularities and highlighted the importance of transparency and merit in public office appointments.

The court’s decision also underscores crucial role of PTA in safeguarding digital rights, protecting consumers, and ensuring fair regulation in Pakistan’s telecom sector. Until a new chairman is appointed, the senior-most PTA member will take charge as acting chairman.

The verdict also sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s telecom and bureaucratic circles, raising questions about accountability and governance at the top levels of regulatory bodies.