Degree case: IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri barred from judicial duties

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial duties until the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) issues a decision on a matter related to his educational degree.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by advocate Mian Dawood.

In a written order issued following the hearing, the court directed that Justice Jahangiri be refrained from hearing any cases until the SJC concludes its proceedings.

The court also appointed senior legal experts Barrister Zafarullah Khan and Ashtar Ali Ausaf as amici curiae (judicial assistants) and sought assistance from the attorney general to determine the maintainability of the petition.

Following the decision, a new judicial duty roster was released for the Islamabad High Court. According to the revised roster, effective from September 17 to 19, Justice Jahangiri’s name has been excluded from both single and division bench case hearings.