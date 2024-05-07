Forland Safari price decreased by up to Rs0.4 million, check out the latest price

KARACHI – Prices in the automotive market have been on a downward trend for over a week.
Following price cuts from companies such as Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company, Peugeot Pakistan, Kia Lucky Motors, and Changan Pakistan, JW Forland has now reduced the price of its MPV Forland Safaari, providing potential buyers with further opportunities to save.
According to a post on the company's social media:
The 10-seater Safari now costs Rs 3,599,000 after a Rs 400,000 decrease from its previous price of Rs 3,999,000.
The 7-seater Safari now has a price tag of Rs 3,499,000, down Rs 300,000 from the earlier price of Rs 3,799,000.
The vehicle is available for booking, and JW Forland is offering immediate delivery.
Recently, there have been significant price drops across various car models. Kia reduced the price of the Stonic by over Rs 15 lacs, Peugeot 2008 saw a cut of Rs 4.5 lacs, and Suzuki Swift experienced a decrease of Rs 7.1 lacs, marking an interesting shift in the market.
The Stonic price dropped by 24%, the Swift by 13%, the Yaris by 1.3 CVT, and the City CVT by 3%. New prices now range from Rs 4.69 million to Rs 4.77 million.
The primary reason for these price adjustments is to avoid the impact of the new GST slab.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
