Search

Business

Forland Safari price decreased by up to Rs0.4 million, check out the latest price

Web Desk
05:54 PM | 7 May, 2024
Forland Safari price decreased by up to Rs0.4 million, check out the latest price

KARACHI – Prices in the automotive market have been on a downward trend for over a week. 
Following price cuts from companies such as Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company, Peugeot Pakistan, Kia Lucky Motors, and Changan Pakistan, JW Forland has now reduced the price of its MPV Forland Safaari, providing potential buyers with further opportunities to save.
According to a post on the company's social media:
The 10-seater Safari now costs Rs 3,599,000 after a Rs 400,000 decrease from its previous price of Rs 3,999,000.
The 7-seater Safari now has a price tag of Rs 3,499,000, down Rs 300,000 from the earlier price of Rs 3,799,000.
The vehicle is available for booking, and JW Forland is offering immediate delivery.
Recently, there have been significant price drops across various car models. Kia reduced the price of the Stonic by over Rs 15 lacs, Peugeot 2008 saw a cut of Rs 4.5 lacs, and Suzuki Swift experienced a decrease of Rs 7.1 lacs, marking an interesting shift in the market.
The Stonic price dropped by 24%, the Swift by 13%, the Yaris by 1.3 CVT, and the City CVT by 3%. New prices now range from Rs 4.69 million to Rs 4.77 million.
The primary reason for these price adjustments is to avoid the impact of the new GST slab.

Suzuki cuts Swift prices by up to Rs710,000 in Pakistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

05:54 PM | 7 May, 2024

Forland Safari price decreased by up to Rs0.4 million, check out the ...

11:52 AM | 7 May, 2024

KE’s renewable ambitions garner interest from local and ...

10:52 AM | 7 May, 2024

Honda CG 125 Latest price in Pakistan May 2024

05:02 PM | 6 May, 2024

Bullish run continues at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

01:28 PM | 6 May, 2024

Electric buses to hit Lahore roads under Punjab CM's new initiative

09:03 AM | 6 May, 2024

Milk prices to go up by Rs50 per litre in Karachi from May 10?

Business

08:48 AM | 6 May, 2024

Pakistan welcomes 'high-level' Saudi delegation for investment talks

10:02 AM | 5 May, 2024

Will Toyota and Honda cut car prices amid regulatory changes in auto ...

09:03 AM | 5 May, 2024

What are other options for FBR against tax evaders as PTA opposes ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:12 PM | 7 May, 2024

Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing as fate of ceasefire talks hangs in balance

Gold & Silver

04:47 PM | 7 May, 2024

Gold price declines in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: