PIA's Toronto-bound flight makes emergency landing in Oslo

TORONTO - A Pakistan International Airlines flight made a medical emergency landing at Oslo Airport in Norway while it was heading to Toronto.
The flight flight PK-783 had taken off from Karachi's Jinnah International Airport but the condition of a passenger identified as Syed Javed deteriorated mid air.
A PIA spokesperson said the passenger's low blood pressure and unconscious state called for immediate medical attention and the flight had to make an emergency landing after three doctors present in the flight attempted to provide first aid to the passenger.
The trio reached the consensus that the flight had to make emergency landing after which an ambulance was called next to the aircraft door and subsequently, the passenger was taken to the hospital for full treatment.
The PIA flight took off again from Oslo Airport to Toronto but got delayed by four hours during the emergency landing. PIA flight from Toronto back to Islamabad will now face a 13-hour delay due to the night curfew, the spokesperson confirmed.
There had been multiple incidents of flight delays caused by multiple reasons and PIA has always been facing the criticism for its service. Last month, PIA flight scheduled to arrive in Karachi from Saudi Arabia was diverted to Lahore at the eleventh hour, leaving 150 Umrah pilgrims high and dry at the Jeddah Airport.
Pakistan International Airlines is currently gearing up to start Hajj operation soon as the Umrah season ends. The Hajj for this year would be performed in June for which the government of Pakistan is making necessary arrangements including designing a plan to transport the pilgrims from the country to the holy land for which PIA would also offer its services.
