Nokia plans to take 4G technology to Moon this year

ESPOO, Finland — In order to advance lunar discoveries and ultimately pave the way for human presence on the satellite planet, Nokia is preparing to set up a 4G mobile network on the moon later this year.
According to a report on cellular company’s official website the Finnish telecommunications company planned to launch the network on a SpaceX rocket in coming months.
The network will be supported by a solar-powered rover and an antenna-equipped base station that is housed within the Intuitive Machines-built Nova-C lunar lander.
The lander and the rover will establish an LTE connection.
According to the report, on the Shackleton crater, which is located on the moon's southern limb, the infrastructure will touch down.
According to Nokia, the technology is built to resist the harsh environments of space.
The Artemis 1 project, which seeks to send the first human astronauts to walk on the moon's surface since 1972, will use the network, it added.
