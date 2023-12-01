Kids can fly free through this Airline within this country: Details inside

CAPE TOWN - Flying with kids sometimes becomes difficult due to multiple reasons including the airfare and that's the reason why couples prefer flying without their teeny weeny toddlers.

The solution to this problem was found by South African Airways which has announced free tickets for kids (except taxes) so they can explore the world with their parents.

As part of the offer, kids aged 2 to 11 can fly free through this airline from December to January and basically, the offer is for South Africans who book by Friday.

This gives families a unique opportunity to save on flights to and from Johannesburg, Cape Town, or Durban.

The airline has outlined the conditions that up to two children aged from 2 to 11 can fly for free when traveling with one or two paying adults to and from Johannesburg OR Tambo (JNB), Durban King Shaka (DUR), and Cape Town International (CPT) airports.

"2023 has been a tough year for many families and South African Airways would like to bring some cheer to families with an exclusive promotion," the airline said in a statement on the promotion and added that no additional charges or fees shall be imposed when booking on www.flysaa.com

"Give the kids something to talk about when they return to school. To make the journey extra special, don't forget to request a child meal at the time of booking," it added.

It bears mentioning that while the aviation industry is moving towards no kids zone in planes, the offer by South African Airways seems to be totally opposite to the trend, a move to be widely hailed by parents and certainly kids when they grow up and have to pay for their own.