Search

Immigration

Kids can fly free through this Airline within this country: Details inside

Web Desk
05:00 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
Kids can fly free through this Airline within this country: Details inside

CAPE TOWN - Flying with kids sometimes becomes difficult due to multiple reasons including the airfare and that's the reason why couples prefer flying without their teeny weeny toddlers.

The solution to this problem was found by South African Airways which has announced free tickets for kids (except taxes) so they can explore the world with their parents.

As part of the offer, kids aged 2 to 11 can fly free through this airline from December to January and basically, the offer is for South Africans who book by Friday.

This gives families a unique opportunity to save on flights to and from Johannesburg, Cape Town, or Durban.

The airline has outlined the conditions that up to two children aged from 2 to 11 can fly for free when traveling with one or two paying adults to and from Johannesburg OR Tambo (JNB), Durban King Shaka (DUR), and Cape Town International (CPT) airports. 

"2023 has been a tough year for many families and South African Airways would like to bring some cheer to families with an exclusive promotion," the airline said in a statement on the promotion and added that no additional charges or fees shall be imposed when booking on www.flysaa.com

"Give the kids something to talk about when they return to school. To make the journey extra special, don't forget to request a child meal at the time of booking," it added.

It bears mentioning that while the aviation industry is moving towards no kids zone in planes, the offer by South African Airways seems to be totally opposite to the trend, a move to be widely hailed by parents and certainly kids when they grow up and have to pay for their own.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

04:24 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

VIDEO: Water leakage inside Air India plane sparks safety concerns

02:12 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Greece announces changes to Digital Nomad Visa: Details inside

07:16 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

"Shame on you," Kapil Sharma slams Indigo airline for flight delay ...

07:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

How to apply through Sponsorship Scheme for Hajj 2024? Here's ...

06:28 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

UAE's Special Visa Centre is coming to Karachi: Read details here

06:16 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Saudi Arabia is partially buying this UK airport: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

05:50 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

China plays active role in promoting human rights within framework of global governance

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 1, 2023

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 1 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today’s gold rates 1 December 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: