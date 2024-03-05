With transparency in focus, Japan issues new guidelines for visa overstayers

TOKYO - Japan's Immigration Services Agency unveiled new guidelines aimed at bolstering transparency regarding policies concerning special permission for residence, particularly for individuals who have overstayed their visas.
The initiative announced on Tuesday also introduces a novel procedure enabling such individuals to apply for the permit amid ongoing deportation proceedings.
Special permission for residence serves as a lifeline for foreign nationals facing deportation. Enhanced transparency surrounding the criteria for obtaining this permit aims to assist those residing unlawfully in Japan in determining their eligibility.
The revised guidelines introduce a comprehensive evaluation process, weighing negative factors such as the extent of a person's prolonged illegal stay against positive considerations. These include the necessity of safeguarding the interests of children and families residing in Japan, ensuring access to vital medical treatment, and assessing support from prospective employers or third parties.
However, the decision-making process regarding special permission for residence remains complex, with individual cases evaluated holistically. Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi emphasized that while the guidelines offer more clarity on positive and negative factors, decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, with various considerations at play.
A legislative amendment slated for June will complement the revised guidelines by enabling individuals to apply for special permission for residence during deportation proceedings. The justice minister will provide reasons for approving or denying such applications, enhancing accountability in the decision-making process.
It has been clarified that the cases of visa overstayers would be examined in the context of the following:
The guidelines, initially established in October 2006 and subsequently revised in July 2009, prioritize the welfare of children, family unity, marriage to Japanese nationals, and statelessness, Japantimes reported.
In 2022, the justice minister granted special permission for residence to 1,525 individuals, underscoring the importance of these measures in addressing complex immigration challenges.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
