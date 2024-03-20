World famous airport hosts Iftar at runway: Details inside

DUBAI - In an unprecedented move, Dubai International Airport (DXB) has broken barriers by hosting a remarkable iftar gathering directly on its runway.

The event reflected a sense of community and inclusivity amongst the diverse workforce of the airport and was also aesthetically pleasing in the backdrop of aircraft landing and departing.

The Iftar - breaking of fast at sunset - brought together employees from various cultural backgrounds to participate in the cherished tradition as Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, expressed profound enthusiasm for the groundbreaking initiative.

The official said that the novel airside initiative underscores commitment to promoting inclusivity and cultural understanding during the holy month of Ramadan.

Connecting the world, from the runway to the #Iftar table 🍽️

This #Ramadan marked a historic moment as we hosted the first-ever Iftar on an #airport runway, celebrating the happiness of fostering connections between diverse cultures over a traditional meal 🕌🌟#RamadanInDubai pic.twitter.com/knYhrHSA1a — DXB (@DXB) March 20, 2024

'It’s truly heart-warming to witness employees from varied backgrounds and cultures come together to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan and showcase the many ways DXB can create memorable and enjoyable experiences,' he said.

The event was planned by teams across Dubai Airports and featured a visually captivating table adorned with traditional Ramadan delicacies such as dates, fruits, sweets, and refreshing beverages.

As the sun set, signaling the commencement of iftar, the arranged table transformed into a welcoming space for colleagues to connect, share stories, and strengthen bonds.

DXB, known as the world's busiest international hub, with a staggering 86.9 million passengers passing through its doors last year, continues to set new standards in creating unparalleled travel experiences not only in terms of swiftness and efficiency but also in terms of inclusivity.