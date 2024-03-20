World famous airport hosts Iftar at runway: Details inside

DUBAI - In an unprecedented move, Dubai International Airport (DXB) has broken barriers by hosting a remarkable iftar gathering directly on its runway.
The event reflected a sense of community and inclusivity amongst the diverse workforce of the airport and was also aesthetically pleasing in the backdrop of aircraft landing and departing.
The Iftar - breaking of fast at sunset - brought together employees from various cultural backgrounds to participate in the cherished tradition as Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, expressed profound enthusiasm for the groundbreaking initiative.
The official said that the novel airside initiative underscores commitment to promoting inclusivity and cultural understanding during the holy month of Ramadan.
Connecting the world, from the runway to the #Iftar table 🍽️— DXB (@DXB) March 20, 2024
This #Ramadan marked a historic moment as we hosted the first-ever Iftar on an #airport runway, celebrating the happiness of fostering connections between diverse cultures over a traditional meal 🕌🌟#RamadanInDubai pic.twitter.com/knYhrHSA1a
'It’s truly heart-warming to witness employees from varied backgrounds and cultures come together to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan and showcase the many ways DXB can create memorable and enjoyable experiences,' he said.
The event was planned by teams across Dubai Airports and featured a visually captivating table adorned with traditional Ramadan delicacies such as dates, fruits, sweets, and refreshing beverages.
As the sun set, signaling the commencement of iftar, the arranged table transformed into a welcoming space for colleagues to connect, share stories, and strengthen bonds.
DXB, known as the world's busiest international hub, with a staggering 86.9 million passengers passing through its doors last year, continues to set new standards in creating unparalleled travel experiences not only in terms of swiftness and efficiency but also in terms of inclusivity.
The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.64
|749.64
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.63
|317.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.