Pakistan

Nacta to be restructured on modern lines to fight terrorism: Naqvi

Web Desk
11:13 PM | 20 Mar, 2024
Nacta to be restructured on modern lines to fight terrorism: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says National Counter Terrorism Authority will be restructured on modern lines. 

He was presiding over a meeting during his visit to NACTA headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister underscored the need to widely promote Pakistan's national narrative against the extremist ideology of terrorists. 

He emphasized full implementation of the National Action Plan and a comprehensive strategy to counter extremism and terrorism. 

Mohsin Naqvi said it is more important to take pre-emptive action against terrorists and their facilitators than taking action after the incident of terrorism.

He sought a detailed report on the efficiency of all provincial Counter Terrorism Departments and called a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the National Action Plan next week.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 March 2024

The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.

USD to PKR

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 281.35
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.64 749.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 314.63 317.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91


 
 

