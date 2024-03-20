Nacta to be restructured on modern lines to fight terrorism: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says National Counter Terrorism Authority will be restructured on modern lines.

He was presiding over a meeting during his visit to NACTA headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister underscored the need to widely promote Pakistan's national narrative against the extremist ideology of terrorists.

He emphasized full implementation of the National Action Plan and a comprehensive strategy to counter extremism and terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi said it is more important to take pre-emptive action against terrorists and their facilitators than taking action after the incident of terrorism.

He sought a detailed report on the efficiency of all provincial Counter Terrorism Departments and called a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the National Action Plan next week.