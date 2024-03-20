Pakistan happier than India, Bangladesh, says UN report 

Pakistan has secured the 108th position out of 143 countries in the latest World Happiness Report released by the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Released on the International Day of Happiness today (Wednesday), Pakistan's rank of 108 places it ahead of its regional counterparts, including India (126th), Sri Lanka (128th), and Bangladesh (129th).

The ranking was determined based on four key indicators: health, life expectancy, freedom, and corruption. However, Pakistan experienced a decline of five spots, dropping from 103rd in 2023 to 108th in 2024.

Finland claimed the top position as the world's happiest country, while Afghanistan ranked at the bottom. Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden secured the second, third, and fourth spots, respectively.

Conversely, the United States and Germany lost their places in the top 20, settling for the 23rd and 24th positions, respectively.

The top 10 happiest countries in the world for the year 2024 are as follows:

Finland

Denmark

Iceland

Sweden

Israel

Netherlands

Norway

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Australia