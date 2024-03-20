Child dies after falling into manhole in Karachi

A child died after falling into an open manhole in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on Wednesday.

Playing outside his house in Sector 22-B of Shah Latif Town, 4-year-old Mohsin, son of Muhammad Mustafa, fell into the gutter, after which residents immediately pulled him out and rushed him to the nearby hospital.

After examination, doctors at the hospital confirmed his death, and later the deceased's was handed over to the heirs without any action.

This negligence has sparked severe outrage among the relatives against the authorities.

Following the incident, the deceased's family criticised the authorities severely, stating that their criminal negligence and carelessness deprived their child of life.