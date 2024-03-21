Search

Business

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee: Check SAR to PKR Exchange Rate Today

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 21 Mar, 2024
Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee: Check SAR to PKR Exchange Rate Today
Source: File Photo

Today, the Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) rate is 73.85 against Pakistani rupee in the open market. 

On Thursday, the buying rate for SAR against PKR was 73.85, while the selling rate stood at 74.55.

Date Exchange Rate (SAR to PKR)
March 21, 2024 Rs73.85
March 20, 2024 Rs73.90

The latest rates shows drop of 10 paisas in exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal against the PKR in the open market compared to March 20.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 March 2024

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.

USD to PKR
 Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.6
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.19 749.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

