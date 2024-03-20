Babar Azam, Imamul Haq embark on Umrah journey 

LAHORE – After the conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, accompanied by fellow Test cricketer Imamul Haq.

Departing from Lahore Airport, Azam, along with his brother, undertook the Umrah pilgrimage shortly after the PSL season concluded.

During the ninth edition of PSL, Babar Azam's team, Peshawar Zalmi, progressed to the playoff stage.

They were defeated by the Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2. Later, United went on to win the trophy for the third time.