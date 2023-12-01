Pakistan Customs inspector arrested for dollar smuggling at Torkham

PESHAWAR – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an official of the Pakistan Customs for his alleged involvement in dollars smuggling at the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The FIA team arrested Inspector Wajid Toor for facilitating the smuggling while another suspect named Asfandyar was also nabbed for illegal clearance of dollars at the border. The team has recovered $132,000 from his possession.

The suspects received Rs50,000 in bribery from the smugglers for clearance of every $100,000. The amount was received in guise of commission.

The investigation agency has started interrogating the suspects to bust the network involved in the illegal activity.

The action comes as the government with the support of military launched an operation dollars hoarding and smuggling in Pakistan after the rupee plunged to all-time low level due to shortage of dollars.