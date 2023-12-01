Search

NAB files reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others in 190m pound case

06:56 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
NAB files reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others in 190m pound case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in the 190 million pound case. 

Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi, Imran Khan’s former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and attorney Ziaul Mustafa are among the suspects nominated in the reference.

The reference has been filed in an accountability court in Islamabad, seeking trial of all suspects under the NAB laws.  

Currently, Imran Khan is being kept in Adiala jail in connection with this case and others. The federal cabinet has already approved hearing of Imran Khan’s hearing in the cipher issue inside the jail. 

Meanwhile, the anti-graft watchdog has issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar and three other suspects in the case in order to interrogate them.

This case is related to the transfer of funds from the National Crime Agency (NCA) account in Britain. Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are accused of obtaining billions of rupees in return for promise to protect him in the money laundering case.

Faisal Vawda calls ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed ‘mastermind’ of £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case

