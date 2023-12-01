Zindigi and Visa Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Payment Solutions

Zindigi powered by JS Bank signs agreements with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to introduce innovative payment solutions in Pakistan. This collaboration is a major achievement for both companies, to provide customers with cutting-edge and effortless payment solutions.

Visa's extensive global presence in over 200 countries and territories, with over 4.2 billion cards issued worldwide and accepted at more than 100 million merchants, makes it an ideal partner for Zindigi. By combining Zindigi's expertise in financial technology with Visa's established network, this collaboration promises to revolutionize the way people transact and manage their finances.

This strategic partnership will enable Zindigi to offer a diverse range of products and services to its customers. Zindigi's range of card products will encompass both physical and virtual debit and prepaid cards, offering customers enhanced flexibility and convenience when conducting their financial transactions. Additionally, Zindigi will offer Banking as a Service (BAAS) to its partners, empowering them to deliver tailored financial solutions to their own customers.

An outstanding customer experience is at the forefront of this collaboration. Users of the Zindigi app will enjoy a seamless and intuitive interface, granting them the freedom to make payments directly from their mobile phones. This convenient and secure payment experience will enhance overall transaction efficiency.

Moreover, Zindigi and Visa will jointly provide Credentials Issuance and Acceptance services. This will enable businesses of all sizes to accept Visa payments through various channels, including online platforms and physical stores. The seamless integration of Visa's global payment network with Zindigi's advanced technology will drive growth and expand opportunities for businesses globally.

During the signing ceremony, Meena M. Khan, Chief Product and Marketing Officer Zindigi, expressed her excitement about the collaboration with Visa, highlighting its transformative impact on Pakistan's financial landscape. She emphasized the shared vision of both companies to deliver innovative payment solutions, enabling seamless transactions. Khan also highlighted their commitment to superior customer experience and the partnership's role in driving economic growth and business opportunities.

Umar Khan, Pakistan Country Manager at Visa asserted that this strategic partnership will introduce new solutions and enhance customer experiences, in alignment with Visa’s vision to improve digital payment options and cultivate a convenient and secure environment for electronic transactions. affirming Visa’s commitment to support it’s partners through providing innovative and reliable solutions and exceptional benefits that facilitate a seamless transition for customers, making digital payments an intuitive and preferred choice.

Visa Inc.