Search

Business

Zindigi and Visa Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Payment Solutions

Web Desk
07:12 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
Zindigi and Visa Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Payment Solutions

Zindigi powered by JS Bank signs agreements with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to introduce innovative payment solutions in Pakistan. This collaboration is a major achievement for both companies, to provide customers with cutting-edge and effortless payment solutions.

Visa's extensive global presence in over 200 countries and territories, with over 4.2 billion cards issued worldwide and accepted at more than 100 million merchants, makes it an ideal partner for Zindigi. By combining Zindigi's expertise in financial technology with Visa's established network, this collaboration promises to revolutionize the way people transact and manage their finances.

This strategic partnership will enable Zindigi to offer a diverse range of products and services to its customers. Zindigi's range of card products will encompass both physical and virtual debit and prepaid cards, offering customers enhanced flexibility and convenience when conducting their financial transactions. Additionally, Zindigi will offer Banking as a Service (BAAS) to its partners, empowering them to deliver tailored financial solutions to their own customers.

An outstanding customer experience is at the forefront of this collaboration. Users of the Zindigi app will enjoy a seamless and intuitive interface, granting them the freedom to make payments directly from their mobile phones. This convenient and secure payment experience will enhance overall transaction efficiency.

Moreover, Zindigi and Visa will jointly provide Credentials Issuance and Acceptance services. This will enable businesses of all sizes to accept Visa payments through various channels, including online platforms and physical stores. The seamless integration of Visa's global payment network with Zindigi's advanced technology will drive growth and expand opportunities for businesses globally.

During the signing ceremony, Meena M. Khan, Chief Product and Marketing Officer Zindigi, expressed her excitement about the collaboration with Visa, highlighting its transformative impact on Pakistan's financial landscape. She emphasized the shared vision of both companies to deliver innovative payment solutions, enabling seamless transactions. Khan also highlighted their commitment to superior customer experience and the partnership's role in driving economic growth and business opportunities.

Umar Khan, Pakistan Country Manager at Visa asserted that this strategic partnership will introduce new solutions and enhance customer experiences, in alignment with Visa’s vision to improve digital payment options and cultivate a convenient and secure environment for electronic transactions. affirming Visa’s commitment to support it’s partners through providing innovative and reliable solutions and exceptional benefits that facilitate a seamless transition for customers, making digital payments an intuitive and preferred choice. 

Visa Inc. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

02:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

HBL, Bank of China sign MoU on Strategic Cooperation to enhance ...

12:19 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Rs100 Prize Bond November 2023: Check draw date, and balloting ...

12:33 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

1500 Prize Bond 2023: Check balloting details and draw date here

09:01 AM | 24 Oct, 2023

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound and ...

10:59 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

After Honda and Toyota, Suzuki also shuts down its plant

10:18 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Honda shuts down its plant for a week amid inventory and parts ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:12 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Zindigi and Visa Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Payment Solutions

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 1, 2023

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 1 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today’s gold rates 1 December 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: