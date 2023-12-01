Punjab CM Naqvi lays foundation stone of Dadhocha Dam to address Rawalpindi water issues 

RAWALPINDI – Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday laid foundation stone for the Dadhocha Dam worth Rs14 billion to address water issues in Rawalpindi region.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other official attended the ceremony held at the site, about 25 km away from the garrison city.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said this project will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs14 billion.

He hoped that projects like Rawalpindi Ring Road, Dadhocha Dam, upgradation of various hospitals and remodelling of roads will provide a relief to the residents of Rawalpindi.

Naqvi said efforts were being made to provide maximum facilitation to tourists in Murree to promote tourism at the hill-station.

He said second phase of anti-encroachment operation will soon be launched in Murree, saying people should cooperate with the government in this regard.