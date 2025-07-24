Ex-Colonel Qazi Ishaq’s body recovered from Sawan River, daughter feared drowned

A body of retired Colonel Qazi Ishaq has been found from raging waters of Sawan River, three days after he and his daughter were taken away by floodwaters in Islamabad’s private housing society.

The young woman is still missing, and rescue teams are racing against time in a desperate search. The horrific incident occurred amid devastating torrential rains. Colonel Ishaq was driving with his 25-year-old daughter when their car got stuck in rapidly rising water.

The man attempted to restart the vehicle, but fierce current dragged their car into a storm drain, disappearing before stunned witnesses.

For days, hope clashed with despair. Then, on Thursday morning, emergency teams made a grim discovery. Parts of the vehicle were found beneath Sawan Bridge its door and bonnet torn off, twisted by the power of the flood. Moments later, Colonel Ishaq’s body was recovered from the river.

His daughter remains lost, and her family is clinging to the slimmest of hopes. Rescue 1122, Navy divers, helicopters, drone teams, and heavy machinery continue working around the clock, refusing to give up.

The devastated family is praying for a miracle while the nation watches in grief and shock. This tragic incident is another reminder of deadly risks posed by urban flooding, raising serious questions about infrastructure, disaster response, and public safety during monsoon season.