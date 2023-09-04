Search

‘Shehr-i-Khamoshan’: Punjab announces to expand model graveyards project

08:52 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said model graveyards, Shehr-i-Khamoshan, will be expanded to other cities of the province keeping in the view the growing population. 

He expressed the resolve during his visit to the model graveyard located along Sundar Road in Raiwind, Lahore, and reviewed the facilities, including abulation place, janazgah, and ambulance. He said organised facilities are being provided to people to bury their loved ones at Shehr-i-Khamoshan.

The Sundar road project spreads over 127 kanals of land with a capacity of more than 12,000 graves. The chief minister was told during the briefing that burial fee at the graveyard has been significantly dropped to Rs3,500 from previous Rs10,000. 

He was told that citizens can now avail the ambulance service dedicated to for the graveyards by simply dialing 1190.

Officials told the chief minister that the construction of model graveyards in various cities, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sahiwal have also been started. 

In Lahore, the first graveyard was set up at over 89-kanal and 10-marla land in Mauza Rakh Cheddu near Ferozepur Road by then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

Sharif had planned to expand the project to other cities but a change in government in the province in 2018 caused delay in it. 

