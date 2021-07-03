No more fee for burials in cemeteries across Punjab, rules LHC
Share
LAHORE – In another historic verdict from Lahore High Court, Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has directed the Punjab government to provide free burial in cemeteries across the most populous province of the country.
Reports in local media cited that Lahore High Court on Saturday barred the authorities to collect fees for burial in cemeteries across Punjab.
In the eight-page written verdict on the petition of citizen Mubashir Almas, the court directed the provincial government to set up model cemeteries in four cities of Punjab and banned collection of any kind of fee for burials. Reports further added that the written verdict also comprehends hadiths and international laws.
Earlier, the petitioner prayed to the court that poor citizens pay taxes to the government all their lives and they have to pay money in the name of graves and burial services when they die.
PM Imran announces funeral grant for overseas ... 08:46 PM | 6 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the government will provide funeral grant of PKR ...
Chief Justice Khan mentioned that government to amend the laws so that the administration also provides free transport to the cemetery for burial.
It further directed the concerned authorities to take steps to maintain the cemeteries and plantation and ordered LDA to make it mandatory to allocate graveyards in private housing societies.
King of Ghazal, Mehdi Hasan's grave in Karachi ... 10:44 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Ustad Mehdi Hasan Khan, one of the most influential figures in the history of ghazal singing and finest playback ...
- PM Imran in Nathia Gali with family on three-day retreat12:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- No more fee for burials in cemeteries across Punjab, rules LHC12:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Citizens travelling aboard to get Moderna vaccine: Asad Umar11:30 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Man attacks woman with acid in Peshawar for refusing 'friendship ...11:14 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan rejects baseless inclusion in US CSPA list, calls for ...10:20 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Yami Gautam summoned in money laundering case04:56 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with latest ...08:10 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, cricketers04:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021