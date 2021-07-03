No more fee for burials in cemeteries across Punjab, rules LHC
Web Desk
12:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
LAHORE – In another historic verdict from Lahore High Court, Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has directed the Punjab government to provide free burial in cemeteries across the most populous province of the country.

Reports in local media cited that Lahore High Court on Saturday barred the authorities to collect fees for burial in cemeteries across Punjab.

In the eight-page written verdict on the petition of citizen Mubashir Almas, the court directed the provincial government to set up model cemeteries in four cities of Punjab and banned collection of any kind of fee for burials. Reports further added that the written verdict also comprehends hadiths and international laws.

Earlier, the petitioner prayed to the court that poor citizens pay taxes to the government all their lives and they have to pay money in the name of graves and burial services when they die.

Chief Justice Khan mentioned that government to amend the laws so that the administration also provides free transport to the cemetery for burial.

It further directed the concerned authorities to take steps to maintain the cemeteries and plantation and ordered LDA to make it mandatory to allocate graveyards in private housing societies.

