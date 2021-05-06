PM Imran announces funeral grant for overseas Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the government will provide funeral grant of PKR 25,000 to overseas Pakistanis.
In a tweet, the premier said that the grant will be provided through Overseas Pakistanis Foundations.
“Our govt is moving forward in service delivery for #OverseasPakistanis. Funeral grant of PKR 25,000 has been approved to be given from @opf_pk,” he tweeted.
“Amount will be given to help the needy & destitute amongst our diaspora to bury their loved ones with dignity,” the prime minister said, adding that more facilities will also be announced for the expats.
Negligence in serving expats unacceptable, PMImran tells Pakistani ambassadors
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned all Pakistani ambassadors that indifferent attitude to overseas citizens will not be tolerated.
He stated this while addressing the officials of Pakistani embassies through video link. The premier has directed the diplomats to give special treatment to Pakistani diaspora and resolve their problems on priority basis.
Stressing on the need to ensure complete monitoring of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, he said embassies must work with the approach to resolve issues being faced by the Pakistani labourers abroad.
He said that the government has received numerous complaints from labour class working in foreign countries through Pakistan Citizen Portal.
He vowed that the PTI government will provide all possible assistance to our foreign missions to facilitate our people in different countries, state broadcaster reported.
Imran Khan also directed ambassadors to focus on bringing Foreign Direct Investment to Pakistan and it must be evaluated that which embassy facilitated how much FDI to Pakistan.
He said Pakistani prisoners in foreign jails need special attention and efforts should be made for their release as well.
