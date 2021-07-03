PM Imran in Nathia Gali with family on three-day retreat

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, for taking some time off from politics, has arrived in his favorite vacation spot Nathia Gali, sources revealed Saturday.

Reports in local media cited that the premier for another time picks Nathiya Gali for spending quality time with family while strict security arrangements have been made in town located in the Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the presence of Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister's staff, CM, and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also present at the tourist spot where Khan plans on staying for three days.

It further added that PM will pay a one-day visit to Gwadar on Monday after the short break from work.

Last month, Khan also travelled for two days to the same tourist spot after a ‘tiring’ budget week.