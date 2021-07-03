PM Imran in Nathia Gali with family on three-day retreat
Web Desk
12:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PM Imran in Nathia Gali with family on three-day retreat
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, for taking some time off from politics, has arrived in his favorite vacation spot Nathia Gali, sources revealed Saturday.

Reports in local media cited that the premier for another time picks Nathiya Gali for spending quality time with family while strict security arrangements have been made in town located in the Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the presence of Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister's staff, CM, and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also present at the tourist spot where Khan plans on staying for three days.

It further added that PM will pay a one-day visit to Gwadar on Monday after the short break from work.

Last month, Khan also travelled for two days to the same tourist spot after a ‘tiring’ budget week.

‘Busy’ PM Imran will fly back to Islamabad ... 01:19 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan who traveled north after a ‘tiring’ budget week will fly back ...

More From This Category
Indian forces martyr another five Kashmiri youth ...
01:55 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Seven Pakistanis, including four minors, killed ...
01:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PTI MNA accused of stealing electricity, gas; ...
01:06 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
No more fee for burials in cemeteries across ...
12:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Citizens travelling aboard to get Moderna ...
11:30 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
Man attacks woman with acid in Peshawar for ...
11:14 AM | 3 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr