‘Busy’ PM Imran will fly back to Islamabad today after two-day vacation in Nathia Gali

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan who traveled north after a ‘tiring’ budget week will fly back to the federal capital after a two-day vacation in Nathia Gali.

Nathia Gali, a hill station and mountain resort town located in the Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is one the famous holiday spots of premier as he always prefers to visit the Galyat range.

Reports in local media cited that Khan who earlier arrived in the hill station, via a chopper, will leave today to start working again. The reports further added that Khan traveled via helicopter from Islamabad to Abbottabad and from there, he went by road to Nathia.

Some outlets quoting sources said the Prime Minister’s staff, security personnel, and Governor KP Shah Farman are also present in town.

Last month, Khan arrived at the same hill station to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amid a complete ban on tourism in wake of the Covid spread. The premier, while spending quality time with family in the scenic beauty and pleasant weather of a famous tourist spot, has canceled all kinds of political and official activities.