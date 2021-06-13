‘Busy’ PM Imran will fly back to Islamabad today after two-day vacation in Nathia Gali
Web Desk
01:19 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
‘Busy’ PM Imran will fly back to Islamabad today after two-day vacation in Nathia Gali
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan who traveled north after a ‘tiring’ budget week will fly back to the federal capital after a two-day vacation in Nathia Gali.

Nathia Gali, a hill station and mountain resort town located in the Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is one the famous holiday spots of premier as he always prefers to visit the Galyat range.

Reports in local media cited that Khan who earlier arrived in the hill station, via a chopper, will leave today to start working again. The reports further added that Khan traveled via helicopter from Islamabad to Abbottabad and from there, he went by road to Nathia.

Some outlets quoting sources said the Prime Minister’s staff, security personnel, and Governor KP Shah Farman are also present in town.

PM Imran reaches KP's Nathia Gali to celebrate ... 01:56 PM | 13 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived at Nathiagali, a hill station located in the Khyber ...

Last month, Khan arrived at the same hill station to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amid a complete ban on tourism in wake of the Covid spread. The premier, while spending quality time with family in the scenic beauty and pleasant weather of a famous tourist spot, has canceled all kinds of political and official activities.

More From This Category
Pakistan bans travel from 26 countries amid Covid ...
10:36 AM | 13 Jun, 2021
Pakistan logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths ...
10:00 AM | 13 Jun, 2021
Iranian-American arrested for entering Pakistan ...
05:13 AM | 13 Jun, 2021
NAB arrests Khursheed Shah’s son in asset ...
10:31 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Pakistan Embassy in Kabul closes consulate section
10:29 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Shahrukh Khan becomes the only Pakistani cadet to ...
09:50 PM | 12 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha Patani on her birthday
12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr