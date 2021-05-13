PM Imran reaches KP's Nathia Gali to celebrate Eid amid ban on tourists
Web Desk
01:56 PM | 13 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived at Nathiagali, a hill station located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amid a complete ban on tourism in wake of Covid spread.

The premier, while spending quality time with family in the scenic beauty and pleasant weather of famous tourist spot, has canceled all kinds of political and official activities.

Earlier, the top authorities banned all kinds of tourism across Pakistan to mitigate the spread of the novel virus during week-long Eid holidays.

NCOC Chief and PTI leader Asad Umar on Sunday wrote that ‘In NCOC meeting today, chief secretary's from Federating units which have popular tourist destinations, requested to remind everyone that tourist areas are closed from 8th to 16th, so please do not come, or you will be turned back. The ruling party leader also added a tag to urge the masses to stay at home.

A notification issued in this regard stated that fresh restrictions include the closure of all tourist resorts, hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, parks, beaches, and other public places from May 8 to 16.

Travel nodes leading to the tourist destinations, particularly the northern region will remain closed during the Eid holidays. It also added that there will be a complete ban on inter-provincial and inter-city transport during this time, except for the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan, who will be allowed to travel to their hometowns.

