Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr under Covid lockdown
ISLAMABAD – Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan with great religious fervor while authorities have urged the masses to follow social distancing in view of the third wave of the pandemic.
The day dawned with special prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity at mosques and open-air congregations. Special prayers were also offered for Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir where people are subjected to oppression and brutality.
Prime Minister Imran Khan while extending heartiest wishes to the nation also urged to strictly observe safety precautions and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the festival.
Heartiest wishes to the Muslims around the world for a happy and blessed #EidUlFitr— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 12, 2021
Remember! This Eid is different; as the world combats the pandemic.
Celebrate responsibly and ensure strict observance of SoPs.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tkE6vcVl0f
On Wednesday, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of Shawwal moon at around 11:30 pm after the committee's meeting ended after five hours.
Eid-al-Fitr on Thursday in Pakistan as Shawwal ... 11:15 PM | 12 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The moon of month of Shawwal was sighted in Pakistan, therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on ...
The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee committee was held in Deputy Commissioner Complex Islamabad headed by Central Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir.
The committee was attended by Officials from the meteorological department, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), and the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month. Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on the occurrence of the crescent moon because lunar months are shorter than the solar months, hence it varies from country to country by about a day.
