Pakistan records 3,265 new Covid-19 cases, 126 deaths in 24 hours
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 13 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 126 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,265 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,336 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 870,703.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,623 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 776,315. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 75,052, while the positivity rate was dropped at 8.35 percent.

At least 295,483 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 323,314 in Punjab 125,914 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78,725 in Islamabad, 23,728 in Balochistan, 18,129 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,410 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,267 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,778 in Sindh, 3,697 in KP, 722 in Islamabad, 510 in Azad Kashmir, 255 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 39,101 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,349,87 since the first case was reported.

