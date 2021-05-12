Pakistanis above 30 can register for Covid vaccine from May 16
Web Desk
12:26 PM | 12 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to open registration for the Covid vaccine for the age group of 30-40 years from May 16, Asad Umar said Wednesday.

As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated, NCOC Chief wrote in a recent tweet.

Meanwhile, registration for people above 40 is underway. People above 40 can now visit any vaccination centre and get their covid-19 jab after registration.

Mass vaccination in the month of holy Ramadan is underway across Pakistan. Two shifts have been made to facilitate all citizens.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get the vaccine.

On Sunday, Pakistan received at least 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine. Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said 1.2 million more vaccines bought by the government are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, the first batch of locally formulated Chinese-made Cansino vaccine will also be inoculated by the end of May.

