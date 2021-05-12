WATCH - Karachi man ‘steals mobile phone’ while holding Quran during Aitekaf
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 12 May, 2021
WATCH - Karachi man ‘steals mobile phone’ while holding Quran during Aitekaf
Share

KARACHI – The closed-circuit cameras of Gizri mosque of Sindh capital captured a man allegedly stealing a mobile phone of a fellow observer while strolling with a Quran in hand during the Aitekaf.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when CCTV footage showed a man in Aitekaf spotted stealing a mobile phone in the premises of the mosque.

Following the video evidence of the crime, the local police have apprehended the culprit while the footage of the theft is making rounds on social media in which netizens lambasting the man for committing such an act in Aitekaf which has been observed to remove yourself from distractions and focus solely on the worship of Allah SWT.

WATCH - PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up ... 09:55 AM | 27 Apr, 2021

KARACHI – In another act of power abuse in Pakistan, PTI MNA Aslam Khan in CCTV footage can be seen storming a ...

Superintendent of Gizri Police Station while speaking with a media outlet said the local law enforcers are trying to recover the stolen phone from the man who remains in police custody.

Watch: Filling station worker douses ... 11:21 PM | 5 May, 2021

A viral video circulating on social media shows how a quick-witted employee of a filling station saved a customer from ...

More From This Category
#WestandwithGaza, PM Imran reiterates support to ...
01:18 PM | 12 May, 2021
Pakistanis above 30 can register for Covid ...
12:26 PM | 12 May, 2021
Lethal 'black fungus' among Covid-19 patients ...
11:40 AM | 12 May, 2021
Ruet committee to meet today for Shawwal moon ...
10:55 AM | 12 May, 2021
Pakistan’s Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest
10:23 AM | 12 May, 2021
Pakistan records slight decline in Covid-19 with ...
09:25 AM | 12 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mariyam Nafees shares pictures from her Dua-e-Khair
11:51 PM | 11 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr