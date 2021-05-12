Mia Khalifa blames US for Jerusalem violence

LONDON – Lebanese former adult entertainer and Onlyfans star Mia Khalifa speaks out against Israeli oppression in Palestine.

Taking it to Twitter, the 27-year-old directly blamed the United States for supporting the Jewish country in the vicious attack that killed at least 36 while hundreds of women and children remain injured.

Khalifa has been using her social media platform to raise her voice for the noble cause. Imagine I walk into a McDonald’s and demand they change the name to Miacdonalds and leave the premises immediately. And when they don’t, I b*mb that McDonald’s into oblivion and call it self defense, she wrote in a series of tweets.

Imagine I walk into a McDonald’s and demand they change the name to Miacdonalds and leave the premises immediately. And when they don’t, I b*mb that McDonald’s into oblivion and call it self defense. https://t.co/2E9UYHjZgT — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 11, 2021

Adding that attacking or killing poor people can never be justified as an act of self-defense. The former highest-ranked adult entertainer also shared the image of a dilapidated building that collapsed following the airstrikes from Israeli forces.

All I see are crimes against humanity that the United States is funding with an annual $3.8B. #freepalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/X9hy7uSv2d — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 10, 2021

In another tweet of the series, she added that ‘It’s Anti-Zionism, not anti-Judaism, ever.’

Malala Yousafzai and Mia Khalifa are besties! 04:21 PM | 27 Feb, 2021 LONDON – Malala Yousafzai, the 23-year-old Pakistani human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner has ...

The voice of former PornHub star is now garnering a lot of attention on social media for speaking against the oppressors.

Meanwhile, Pakistani activist and noble laureate Malala Yousafzai comes under fire on social media for stating the Israeli violence as a conflict. Malala who also got shot in a terrorist act skipped naming Israel in her tweet.

Malala slammed for skipping 'Israel' in statement ... 04:47 PM | 11 May, 2021 Israeli atrocities in Gaza continue as tension grows in Palestine and its surrounding settlements amid violence ...

"The violence in Jerusalem – especially against children – is unbearable. This long conflict has cost many children their lives and their futures. Leaders must act immediately – there is no peace when children and civilians are not safe," she tweeted.