#WestandwithGaza, PM Imran reiterates support to Palestinians amid Israeli bombardment
Web Desk
01:18 PM | 12 May, 2021
#WestandwithGaza, PM Imran reiterates support to Palestinians amid Israeli bombardment
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated his support for the Palestinians, denouncing Israeli attacks that killed at least 36 including women and children.

The premier took to the microblogging site Twitter and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Palestine. I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine, he wrote in a recent tweet.

Khan in the post also shared a quote from scholar and linguistic Noam Chomsky stated: “You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back.”

Death toll from Israeli attacks on Palestine ... 12:04 PM | 12 May, 2021

JERUSALEM – The death toll of Palestinians killed in the recent attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 36 as ...

Pakistan Foreign Office also strongly denounced the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent Palestinians while hundreds suffered injuries.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and assured him that we "fully support Turkey's call to convene the meeting of OIC and UN.

Al-Aqsa mosque – Pakistan announces Palestine ... 09:43 PM | 11 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan would observe Palestine Day on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Representative ...

More From This Category
WATCH - Karachi man ‘steals mobile phone’ ...
12:58 PM | 12 May, 2021
Pakistanis above 30 can register for Covid ...
12:26 PM | 12 May, 2021
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Palestine ...
12:04 PM | 12 May, 2021
Lethal 'black fungus' among Covid-19 patients ...
11:40 AM | 12 May, 2021
Ruet committee to meet today for Shawwal moon ...
10:55 AM | 12 May, 2021
Pakistan’s Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest
10:23 AM | 12 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mariyam Nafees shares pictures from her Dua-e-Khair
11:51 PM | 11 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr