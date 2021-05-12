#WestandwithGaza, PM Imran reiterates support to Palestinians amid Israeli bombardment
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated his support for the Palestinians, denouncing Israeli attacks that killed at least 36 including women and children.
The premier took to the microblogging site Twitter and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Palestine. I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine, he wrote in a recent tweet.
I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/0Gpb9DxjJG— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 12, 2021
Khan in the post also shared a quote from scholar and linguistic Noam Chomsky stated: “You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back.”
Pakistan Foreign Office also strongly denounced the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent Palestinians while hundreds suffered injuries.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and assured him that we "fully support Turkey's call to convene the meeting of OIC and UN.
