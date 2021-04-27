WATCH - PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up Karachi mobile shop owner

KARACHI – In another act of power abuse in Pakistan, PTI MNA Aslam Khan in CCTV footage can be seen storming a mobile shop and thrashing shop owners and staffers after heated arguments.

The footage purportedly showing ruling party Aslam Khan along with guards assaulting shop owners at Karachi's Saddar mobile market has gone viral.

The incident occurred near Ifar time when the lawmaker alongside his friends and security guards entered the mobile shop and after furious arguments with the shopkeeper, the guards of the MNA pointed weapons at the shopkeeper while the other men thrashed the owner and staffers.

Furthermore, the people of Aslam Khan can be seen dragging out one of the men from the shop.

The lawmaker then lodged an official complaint against the shopkeeper at Preedi Police Station. Khan alleged that the shopkeeper had sold him a non-registered mobile phone to his son and upon returning the mobile phone; the shopkeeper refused the return and abused his son.

On the other hand, the leader of the Karachi mobile market, Minhaj Gulfam, said that despite their requests to finish the matter, Khan registered a case against the shopkeeper. It can be been seen in footage that who started the quarrel, he added.