KP health minister Taimur Jhagra booked for breaching Covid-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR – The police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Tuesday registered the first information report against provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Jhagra hosted an iftar dinner for the ruling party workers at a restaurant in Peshawar and openly flouted the strict Covid-related SOPs in the worst situation amid the third wave of the pandemic. Most of the attendees, including the health minister, did not wear masks and were found defying distancing rules.

The authorities also sealed the restaurant after photos of the Iftar-dinner surfaced on social media.

The cases were registered against the PTI leader, restaurant manager, and its owner on the complaint of Assistant Commissioner Adil Ayub. Nobody is above the law and every violation will be dealt with in accordance with the law, AC warned.

Meanwhile, Army troops patrolled Peshawar roads along with local administration to ensure enforcement of Covid-19 SOPs. During the raids in Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, and Charsadda Road, the officials sealed over 100 shops and held around 300 persons in violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).