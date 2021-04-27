KP health minister Taimur Jhagra booked for breaching Covid-19 SOPs
Web Desk
11:01 AM | 27 Apr, 2021
KP health minister Taimur Jhagra booked for breaching Covid-19 SOPs
Share

PESHAWAR – The police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Tuesday registered the first information report against provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Jhagra hosted an iftar dinner for the ruling party workers at a restaurant in Peshawar and openly flouted the strict Covid-related SOPs in the worst situation amid the third wave of the pandemic. Most of the attendees, including the health minister, did not wear masks and were found defying distancing rules.

The authorities also sealed the restaurant after photos of the Iftar-dinner surfaced on social media.

The cases were registered against the PTI leader, restaurant manager, and its owner on the complaint of Assistant Commissioner Adil Ayub. Nobody is above the law and every violation will be dealt with in accordance with the law, AC warned.

Meanwhile, Army troops patrolled Peshawar roads along with local administration to ensure enforcement of Covid-19 SOPs. During the raids in Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, and Charsadda Road, the officials sealed over 100 shops and held around 300 persons in violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Pakistani military will do everything to save ... 06:19 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's military spokesman says the armed forces will do everything in their power to protect ...

More From This Category
FIA head investigating sugar scam removed as PM ...
01:12 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Commissioner hints at imposing curfew in Lahore ...
12:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
NCOC to discuss poor Covid SOPs compliance ...
12:20 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Food delivery boy crushed to death in Karachi ...
12:05 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
PML-N's Javed Latif arrested after court rejects ...
11:36 AM | 27 Apr, 2021
WATCH - PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up ...
09:55 AM | 27 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LSA Board of Governors realign award categories 
09:22 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr