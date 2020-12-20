Watch: Drunk woman in Lahore’s DHA abuses, assaults cops, video goes viral on social media

LAHORE – In a bizarre incident on Saturday night, an alleged drunk woman in Lahore’s DHA created a ruckus, she can be seen physically assaulting and abusing police officials.

As per the police officials, the incident occurred on Saturday night when a woman and her male friend left a coffee shop located in the Cantt area.

The guard of the restaurant asked the woman to stop drinking alcohol in public. Both of them got into a brawl after which police stopped by to end the uproar.

The woman goes wild and starting shouting at the police officials who asked her to discard the alcohol.

Later she started slapping the ASI and the other police constable repeatedly. People from the surroundings gathered at the spot and started filming the ongoing ruckus.

Later the suspect and her friend then sat in their car and left the spot.

CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh took notice of the incident and has directed an inquiry against the miscreants. An FIR has been registered at the Defence Phase V police station. Further investigations are underway.