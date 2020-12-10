Couple caught making love in hotel window amid religious festival
TAIPEI – A couple spotted ‘making love’ near a large hotel window during a religious festival in Taiwan's capital has angered the public.
The unusual incident occurred on Sunday night (6 December) as the couple was having sex on the tenth floor of a hotel, where a large crowd had gathered to mark the 165th anniversary of Qingshan Palace. People were parading when the frisky couple caught their eyes.
The couple appeared to be unaware of the religious devotees gathered below, who were able to see them.
Many of the people in the gathering started recording the scene from their cell phones while others shouted.
The shocking incident was reported to the police to deal with the indecent pair for violating obscenity laws. Officers are currently investigating the pair's identity. The police said that the act was 'harmful to men and women' and that 'the identity of the couple will be investigated and handled in accordance with the law.'
