Watch: Filling station worker douses ‘robbers’ with fuel
Web Desk
11:21 PM | 5 May, 2021
Watch: Filling station worker douses ‘robbers’ with fuel
Share

A viral video circulating on social media shows how a quick-witted employee of a filling station saved a customer from an apparent robbery in a dramatic way. 

The CCTV video shows the worker refilling a white sedan when a white van approaches. Three men come out of the van and run towards the sedan, apparently to rob the customer or hijack his car.

The worker reacts quickly to the situation and starts spraying fuel on the suspected robbers. Soaked in fuel, the suspect fail to execute their plan, run back into their van and drive off. 

No information is available yet about whereabouts of the incident.

More From This Category
Covid scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates ...
06:39 PM | 5 May, 2021
UNGA President calls for resolution of Kashmir ...
01:53 PM | 5 May, 2021
PP-84 by-poll: Woman gives birth in Khushab ...
12:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghadayer: Everyone should try ...
12:09 PM | 5 May, 2021
Watch Maulana Tariq Jameel working out in gym
06:40 PM | 4 May, 2021
30 Australian cricket stars stranded in India ...
08:59 PM | 4 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani 'crystal artist' Sara Shakeel featured in British Vogue
06:37 PM | 5 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr