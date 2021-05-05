Watch: Filling station worker douses ‘robbers’ with fuel

A viral video circulating on social media shows how a quick-witted employee of a filling station saved a customer from an apparent robbery in a dramatic way.

The CCTV video shows the worker refilling a white sedan when a white van approaches. Three men come out of the van and run towards the sedan, apparently to rob the customer or hijack his car.

The worker reacts quickly to the situation and starts spraying fuel on the suspected robbers. Soaked in fuel, the suspect fail to execute their plan, run back into their van and drive off.

No information is available yet about whereabouts of the incident.