WATCH — Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavala forces netizens to shake a leg

Web Desk 10:20 PM | 28 Jul, 2023
WATCH — Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavala forces netizens to shake a leg
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia (Instagram)

Bollywood's fair-skinned maiden, Tamannaah Bhatia, is back to steal the spotlight all to herself. With back-to-back hits in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, Bhatia is one of the trendsetters in the industry.

While the 33-year-old diva awaits the release of her highly anticipated Tamil film, Jailer, opposite Rajinikanth, the internet is obsessed with her smooth dance moves to the song, Kaavala.

With epic dance choreography and Shilpa Rao's vocals, Bhatia's moves have forced netizens to dance alongside.

Taking to Instagram, the Babli Bouncer diva has wrapped netizens around her finger dancin to Kaavala, and sharing their videos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shefrin Mohamed (@shefreen)

The upcoming Tamil-language action comedy flick, Jailer, is written and directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. 

Starring Rajinikanth in the title role, along with Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Yogibabu, and Vinayakan, the film will release on 10th August.

