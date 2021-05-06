Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 May 2021
08:49 AM | 6 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 104,300 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,510 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,050 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,700 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Karachi
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Quetta
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Attock
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Multan
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 104,300
|PKR 1,365
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-06-Updated 10:00 ...09:40 AM | 6 May, 2021
- PML-N’s Moazzam Kallu clinches victory in PP-84 by-polls09:27 AM | 6 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 May 202108:49 AM | 6 May, 2021
- Ferozsons Laboratories salutes Healthcare Heroes by lighting National ...11:52 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Watch: Filling station worker douses ‘robbers’ with fuel11:21 PM | 5 May, 2021
Pakistani 'crystal artist' Sara Shakeel featured in British Vogue
06:37 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Salman Khan and Disha Patani sizzle in Radhe title track10:07 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Saboor Aly shares a heartwarming video from her Baat Paki celebration02:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Nazish Jahangir sheds light on the controversy with Mohsin Abbas ...02:10 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021