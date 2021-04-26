ShafqatMehmood trends on Twitter as Cambridge exams start in Pakistan

LAHORE – Students and social activists across Pakistan have taken to Twitter to protest the decision by the PTI-led government and the Cambridge International Examinations to hold exams despite a spiraling Covid-19 situation in the country.

Some mentioned that they weren’t ready for the examination as the course wasn’t covered due to irregular academic year while others said that they were scared to sit in the examination halls as the third wave in Pakistan intensifies.

Many chide at Shafqat as he should stop risking the lives of the young ones while others claimed that SOPs were not being implemented at various examination centers.

Kids are traumatised! They’re being treated very unfairly; their careers are on the verge of being ruined. Many many will suffer coz of these exams; mentally, emotionally, as well as their health is at huge risk. Only person to be blamed for all this is #ShafqatMahmood https://t.co/Jdbe8s4Gn1 — Ayesha Saeed (@Ayesha2Saeed) April 25, 2021

Fully endorsed. Shafqat Mehmood sb needs to come out of denial mode. Not just #NCOC but key ministers need to rise to the occasion and should not let kids being put at risk. My inbox is full of messages from concerned parents #NCOCcancelexams #COVID19 #Pakistan #CambridgeExams https://t.co/9CunQHUwpM — Adil Shahzeb (@adilshahzeb) April 25, 2021

Depressed eyes. Fears in their hearts for their health and parents back home#NCOCcancelexams #ImranKhanCancelEXAMS pic.twitter.com/A5o3fF8wVs — Ajwa (@Ajwa79586047) April 26, 2021

Any journalist who interviews Govt on possibility of cancelling exams now & switching to School Assessed Grades is likely to hear that #Cambridge deadline was 17th April and its not possible now. But its just a bureaucratic deadline. Window to submit SAGs doesn't open till 18May pic.twitter.com/rPAtfORjyi — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 25, 2021

Sadly #Shafqatmehmood can’t understand students’ issues with Cambridge exams. he’s dealing with it like a political issue 1.Corona threats in exam halls 2. Psychological impact 3. Academic loss.

Negates PTI & @ImranKhanPTI claim of the party of the youth. Voters of the future. — Owais Tohid (@OwaisTohid) April 26, 2021

Why should ONLY the students of pakistan suffer in the hands of @CambridgeInt - we must stop these exams and opt for teacher assessed grading #CancelExamsSaveStudents pic.twitter.com/NeklPPH3zs — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Monday extended good wishes to the candidates. British Council is committed to the strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck! the ruling party leader wrote in a tweet.

Wishing all students taking exams starting from today, the very best. These are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students best interest in view. British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 26, 2021

He further added that I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13-month condition for taking the remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation.

As regards AS students I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extra ordinary situation. I am very hopeful that a positive decision will come soon — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 26, 2021

The education minister also slammed those who create panic just to get attention. Some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls, he wrote.

Some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls. Their attempt to spread confusion has failed and will continue to fail because they are not interested in students but self projection — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 26, 2021

On Sunday, the Cambridge Assessment International Education released a statement in which it said that it has provided various options to Cambridge schools and students to support them through the pandemic.

On the other hand, the new cases have taken the national tally of positive cases to 800,452 with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 290,788 in Sindh, 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,258 in Gilgit Baltistan.