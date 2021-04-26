#ShafqatMehmood trends on Twitter as Cambridge exams start in Pakistan
11:05 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Students and social activists across Pakistan have taken to Twitter to protest the decision by the PTI-led government and the Cambridge International Examinations to hold exams despite a spiraling Covid-19 situation in the country.

Some mentioned that they weren’t ready for the examination as the course wasn’t covered due to irregular academic year while others said that they were scared to sit in the examination halls as the third wave in Pakistan intensifies.

Many chide at Shafqat as he should stop risking the lives of the young ones while others claimed that SOPs were not being implemented at various examination centers.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Monday extended good wishes to the candidates. British Council is committed to the strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck! the ruling party leader wrote in a tweet.

He further added that I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13-month condition for taking the remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation.

The education minister also slammed those who create panic just to get attention. Some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls, he wrote.

On Sunday, the Cambridge Assessment International Education released a statement in which it said that it has provided various options to Cambridge schools and students to support them through the pandemic.

On the other hand, the new cases have taken the national tally of positive cases to 800,452 with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 290,788 in Sindh, 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,258 in Gilgit Baltistan.

